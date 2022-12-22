Is Bruno Fernandes banned for Man Utd’s Carabao Cup quarter-final? Portuguese midfielder’s suspension explained

Bruno Fernandes will be forced to sit out Manchester United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie in 2022-23 due to suspension.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international played for the first time since returning from World Cup duty with Portugal when facing Burnley in the fourth round of the League Cup. Fernandes helped United to a comfortable 2-0 victory in that contest, seeing them into the last eight, but he will not be available the next time that Erik ten Hag picks his team in the competition.

WHY IS BRUNO FERNANDES BANNED? Fernandes picked up an 89th-minute yellow card against Burnley, for a foul on Connor Roberts, and that proved to be costly. Having also been cautioned in the third-round victory over Aston Villa, the 28-year-old playmaker must now serve a ban.

Any red cards collected in the Carabao Cup deliver an immediate suspension across all league and cup fixtures but, since 2019-20, domestic bookings only count for the competition they are picked up in. All cautions, and the threat of bans that they pose, are erased after the quarter-final stage in the League Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has already served one ban for United this season in the Premier League and will now be absent when the Red Devils seek to take another step towards major silverware in 2023 – with Ten Hag seeking to bring a six-year wait for tangible success at Old Trafford to a close.