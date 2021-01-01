'It wasn't easy' - Rebecca Elloh explains rough start after first Logrono goal

The 26-year-old Ivorian scored her maiden goal in Spain for Jose Moncayo's side in Wednesday's victory over Rayo Vallecano

Rebecca Elloh admitted "it was not easy" after scoring her first goal for Logrono in their 2-1 Spanish Iberdrola win over Rayo Vallecano.

The Cote d'Ivoire international arrived at the club on a two-year deal from Cypriot club Pyrgos Limassol FC in July 2020, and made her debut in her Spanish side's 2-1 defeat to Levante last October.

Having since established herself at Logrono, the Ivorian star gave the lead to Jose Moncayo's team in the 2-1 win over Vallecano during the midweek, her first goal for the side.

Elloh earned her 11th start of the season in 15 league appearances for Logrono and she eventually found the back of the net.

After struggling to adapt to life at Las Gaunas Stadium, she shed some light on her rough start in Spanish top-flight football.

"In the beginning, it was not easy with the change of environment and the fact that here the level of competition is very high," Elloh told Goal.

"But with the training and the hard work now it is going very well even though I am not doing very well enough yet."

Elloh started her football journey with Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa in Cote d'Ivoire, where she won three domestic titles before heading out to Gintra-Universitetas in Lithuania in 2015.

At the Lithuanian giants, she made her maiden Uefa Women’s Champions League outing before a brief stint with Chenois Geneve in Switzerland and later Cyprus' Pyrgos Limassol.

In Cyprus, she won two domestic trophies with Pyrgos Limassol during her two-year stint and then left for Logrono in the summer of 2020.

Seven months into her contract, the 26-year-old revealed her incredible move to Spanish football was a dream come true and is excited about finally getting to break her duck for Logrono.

"I had dreamed of playing in major women's championships like France, Spain and England," Elloh continued.

"So when I have this opportunity thanks to God I quickly accepted. I think everything is going well now thanks to God.

"I am just happy here and delighted to score my first goal for the team. I hope to keep doing my best to help the team to win more games this season."

After scoring her first goal in Spanish football, she will hope to help their side maintain their winning form at Espanyol on January 31.