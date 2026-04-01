How to buy Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Lions of Mesopotamia are back on the grandest stage of them all. For the first time since 1986, the Iraqi national team has captured the world's imagination, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. With a squad blending battle-hardened veterans and exciting young talents like Zidane Iqbal and Ali Al-Hamadi, demand for Iraq tickets is reaching a fever pitch across the globe.

This historic tournament, hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, features an expanded 48-team format, meaning more matches and more opportunities for the Iraqi diaspora to support their heroes. Whether you are in Baghdad, London, or Detroit, the chance to see Iraq compete in North America is a once-in-a-lifetime event. GOAL has compiled everything you need to know about securing your 2026 World Cup tickets, from the cheapest seats to premium hospitality packages. Iraq World Cup tickets Buy now

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026? The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off on June 11, 2026, and concludes with the final on July 19, 2026. Over the course of 39 days, 104 matches will be played, making this the longest and most expensive World Cup in history. For Iraq fans, the journey begins in mid-June as the group stages ignite across some of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

What are the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026? The tournament is uniquely spread across three nations. If you are planning to follow Iraq, you could be traveling to any of these 16 host cities: United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

What is Iraq's World Cup 2026 group schedule? Iraq has been drawn into a fascinating Group I, featuring high-stakes clashes against European giants and African powerhouses. Fans should prepare for a cross-border journey as the team moves between the United States and Canada. Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 16, 2026 Iraq vs. Norway Gillette Stadium (Boston) Find Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs. Iraq Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Find Tickets June 26, 2026 Senegal vs. Iraq BMO Field (Toronto) Find Tickets

What to expect from Iraq in the World Cup 2026? This isn't just a happy to be here squad. Under a revitalized technical setup, Iraq has become one of the most disciplined and dangerous teams in Asia. The midfield is anchored by Zidane Iqbal, whose vision and technical ability provide the spark, while the clinical finishing of Aymen Hussein and the pace of Ali Jasim make them a threat on the counter-attack. Expect Iraq to play with immense heart. Historically, the Lions of Mesopotamia thrive when the odds are against them. With a massive support base expected to travel from all corners of North America, their matches, particularly the showdown against France in Philadelphia, will likely feel like home games. This team has the potential to be the dark horse of the tournament, much like Morocco in 2022.

How to buy Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets? Securing tickets for the World Cup requires a mix of early planning and quick reflexes. There are three main ways to get your hands on seats: 1. Official FIFA Last-Minute Sales Phase As of April 1, 2026, the final official sales phase is live. These tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the most official way to get tickets at face value, but they often sell out within minutes of being released. Fans must have a registered FIFA ID to purchase through the official portal. 2. Secondary Marketplaces If you missed the random draws or the initial first-come, first-served windows, secondary marketplaces like StubHub are your best bet. This is often the most reliable way to find seats for high-demand matches like Iraq vs. France. These platforms offer buyer guarantees, ensuring your ticket is authentic and will arrive before kickoff. You can browse various categories and price points to find a deal that fits your budget. 3. Hospitality Packages For those who want to skip the stress of the draws and enjoy the game in style, Official Hospitality is the way to go. These packages are currently available and offer guaranteed tickets alongside premium perks. Iraq World Cup tickets Buy now

Iraq World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost? Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup vary significantly based on the seat category and the round of the tournament. FIFA utilizes four categories, with Category 4 being the most affordable (and often reserved for local residents). For Iraq's group stage matches, here are the estimated price ranges you can expect: Tournament Stage Estimated Price Range (USD) Group Stage $60 - $620 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $8,680 Pro Tip: The cheapest tickets for Iraq's opener in Boston start at approximately $60 USD for Category 3 in the official sale. On secondary markets like StubHub, prices may be higher due to demand, but offer the best frictionless way to guarantee your entry.

How to get Iraq World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets If you want to treat yourself to a world-class experience, On Location (the official hospitality provider) offers several tiers. This is the ultimate last-mile luxury, ensuring you don't have to worry about the logistics of the crowd. Single Match: Includes your ticket and access to a shared lounge with upscale food and beverages. Prices start around $1,400 USD .

Includes your ticket and access to a shared lounge with upscale food and beverages. Prices start around . Follow My Team: A specialized series that covers all of Iraq’s group matches. These packages start at roughly $6,750 USD and guarantee your seat no matter where the team plays.

A specialized series that covers all of Iraq’s group matches. These packages start at roughly and guarantee your seat no matter where the team plays. Private Suites: Available for groups who want total privacy, gourmet catering, and the best views in the house at stadiums like Lincoln Financial Field.

Available for groups who want total privacy, gourmet catering, and the best views in the house at stadiums like Lincoln Financial Field. Frictionless Entry: Use Mobile Tickets: for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA is leaning heavily into digital-first ticketing. When you purchase via official channels or StubHub, your tickets will likely be delivered via a mobile app. This ensures a frictionless entry at the stadium; simply scan your phone at the gate. Make sure your device is fully charged, and you have the official ticketing app downloaded well in advance of matchday.