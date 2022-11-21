Iran fans mock Harry Maguire with brutal banners before England World Cup clash

Iran fans produced homemade banners mocking England defender Harry Maguire ahead of the two teams' World Cup opener.

England face Iran on Monday

Opposition fans made banners mocking Maguire

Man Utd defender under pressure to perform

WHAT HAPPENED? One of the banners targeting the player outside the Khalifa international stadium read: 'Harry Maguire your defense is terrifying'. Another hinted that England had no chance of winning the tournament if the United player started.

First thing I saw when I got off the tube at Khalifa International Stadium 🫣 pic.twitter.com/klwbSGJ1ut — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 21, 2022

Really good and relaxed vibe outside Khalifa Stadium, where England play Iran at 1pm UK. Fans from both countries posing in each other’s pictures. Quite a few of Iran’s fans wearing t-shirts saying ‘woman life freedom’ in support of protests back home pic.twitter.com/hIyuk1vejo — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) November 21, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender has often been a target of criticism from a section of fans on social media. He has also not enjoyed a great run of form for his club this season, appearing in only four Premier League matches, and there have been calls for him to be replaced in the Three Lions starting XI.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Despite the criticism, Maguire is all but assured of a starting spot in England's back four as the Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.