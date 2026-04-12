Inzaghi sends a clear message to Mancini and sets out his game plan to beat Al Sadd

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Saudi side Al-Hilal, spoke ahead of Tuesday’s round-of-16 AFC Champions League clash with Qatari outfit Al-Sadd.

Inzaghi said: “Tomorrow’s match is important and difficult. I know Al Sadd well and I know their manager; they have a strong, well-organised team, and we must approach the match with great focus from start to finish.”

On the injury front, he added: “I won’t go into specifics, but Keno and Malcom picked up unexpected bruises, not related to fatigue. Still, we have quality players ready to step in.”

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He added, “It’s a one-off game with no margin for error, so our focus must be total; luck also plays a role in such decisive encounters.”

On facing Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini, he added: “He is a friend before he is a coach. I have worked with him and respect him greatly. He is doing well with Al Sadd, but on the pitch we will both be going for victory.”

He concluded: “Al Sadd are a strong side and deserve respect. Knockout matches are completely different from the group stage, so we must be prepared for every detail.”