International breaks 2018-19: When they are, TV channels & live streams

FIFA has designated time periods in which official games can be played in throughout the year - Goal takes a look at when they are

It may be the scourge of club managers around the world, but international football is and remains the pinnacle for many footballers.

So, while the likes of boss Jurgen Klopp, who branded the "the most senseless competition in the world", look at the international calendar with frustration, many players still take immense pride in representing their country.

The reason for the opprobrium expressed towards the international game is largely down to the fact that professional players, particularly those in the top leagues, already have packed schedules to fulfill, with games in the league, cup and, for some, continental competitions to partake in.

That means the addition of international games further adds to their workload, thus increasing the risk of burnout, injuries and so on.

The 'Club versus Country' stand-off has long been a talking point in the business and national team coaches usually keep a constant line of communication with club officials to monitor the availability of players ahead of each international break.

National teams in different parts of the world naturally have different competitions, but the calendar for international games, as laid out by the world governing body FIFA, remains the same, with games generally played during the same windows regardless of location.

When are the international breaks in 2018 & 2019?

Last year saw the 2018 World Cup and the beginning of the UEFA Nations League in November.

You can check out the international breaks in the table below.

Year Dates Official or friendly matches 2018 Mar 19-27 2 Jun 14-Jul 15 World Cup Sep 3-11 2 Oct 8-16 2 Nov 12-20 2 2019 Jan 5-Feb 1 Africa Cup of Nations / Asian Cup Mar 18-26 2 Jun 3-11 2 Jun 14-Jul 7 Copa America / CONCACAF Gold Cup Sep 2-10 2 Oct 7-15 2 Nov 11-19 2

The year 2019 is also set to be a busy year in the international calendar, with the Africa Cup of Nations, the Asian Cup, the Copa America and the Gold Cup taking place.

As well as that, there will be five international windows during the year, each allowing for two games to be played, be they official tournament qualifiers (for the European Championship, for example) or friendlies.

How to watch international football on TV & stream live online

In the United Kingdom (UK), international football can be watched on a number of different channels, with Sky Sports, ITV and BBC among those to hold the television rights.

Article continues below

However, it is somewhat more complicated in the United States (US), with English and Spanish language broadcasters working side by side in the American market.

Below you can see a list of the different channels in the UK and US along with the different competitions they have the broadcasting rights for.

UK TV channels

Sky Sports

UEFA Nations League

UEFA European qualifiers ( , , & )

Friendlies

ITV

's UEFA European qualifiers

England's friendlies

European Championship

World Cup

BBC

European Championship

World Cup

Women's World Cup

Eurosport

Africa Cup of Nations

S4C

Wales' UEFA European qualifiers

Wales' friendlies

US TV channels

FOX / FS1 / FS2

World Cup

Women's World Cup

Gold Cup

Telemundo / Universo /Telemundo Deportes

World Cup

Women's World Cup

Copa America

Univision

UEFA European qualifiers

Gold Cup

ESPN

UEFA Nations League

UEFA European qualifiers

AFC qualifiers

European Championship

beIN Sports

Africa Cup of Nations

CONMEBOL qualifiers

CONCACAF qualifiers (excluding USA, Canada & home games)

CAF qualifiers

Eleven Sports