Inter vs Sampdoria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter will be looking to ensure three points when they host Sampdoria in Serie A at the San Siro on Sunday. After a lacklustre start to the season, the hosts have managed to put together three wins in a row and they now sit seventh in the table with 21 points from 11 matches.

Sampdoria have had a poor 2022-23 campaign so far and the team are struggling down at 18th in the Serie A standings. Their first win of the season came in their last outing and they will be hoping to cause a massive upset away from home when they take on Inter.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Inter vs Sampdoria date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Sampdoria Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 30) Venue: San Siro, Italy

How to watch Inter vs Sampdoria on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 and can be live-streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Inter team news and squad

Inter will have Romelu Lukaku back in contention after the striker scored on his return from injury last week.

Marcelo Brozovic remains the only player unavailable for selection due to injury as Inter prepares to host Sampdoria with a squad that is fit and ready.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa

Sampdoria team news and squad

The injured Jeison Murillo will not play for Sampdoria against Inter at the weekend. On-loan Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is yet to make his Serie A debut and remains out injured.

Sampdoria possible XI: Audero; Bereszynski, Amione, Colley, Augello; Rincon, Villar; Gabbiadini, Sabiri, Djuricic; Caputo