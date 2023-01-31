Inter vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on familiar rivals Atalanta in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia at the San Siro on Tuesday.
Inter are defending champions and Simone Inzaghi's men have just lost one match in their last nine games. They head into this on the back of a 2-1 comeback win against Cremonese where Argentine hitman Lautaro Martinez scored a brace.
They have already defeated Atalanta earlier this season when they bagged a thrilling 3-2 victory in Bergamo last November in Serie A.
On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini's team have also been playing some scintillating attacking football since action resumed after the World Cup break and are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They kept a clean sheet in their last outing as they won 2-0 against Sampdoria. T
They have won the tournament just once in 1963 and will be hoping to lift it for the second time after a hiatus of 60 years.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Inter vs Atalanta date & kick-off time
Game:
Inter vs Atalanta
Date:
January 31, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (Feb 1)
Venue:
San Siro, Milan
How to watch Inter vs Atalanta on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), it is available to watch on the CBS Sports network and can be streamed live on Paramount+.
In the UK, the clash between Juventus and Inter can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.
In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
CBS Sports
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK
India
NA
NA
Inter team news and squad
Inter will miss Marcelo Brozovic with a calf injury but goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has recovered from his leg injury and will be available for selection.
Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella should also start after missing out on the fixture against Cremonese through suspension.
Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dalbert.
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella
Forwards
Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.
Atalanta team news and squad
Gaspirini will miss the services of Jose Luis Palomino and Davide Zappacosta due to leg and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Apart from those two, the entire squad is available for selection.
Possible Parma XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Lookman, Boga; Hojlund
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sportiello, Musso, Rossi.
Defenders
Demiral, Scalvini, Djimsiti, Okoli, Toloi, Maehle, Rugeri, Hateboer, Soppy, Zortea.
Midfielders
De Roon, Ederson, Muratore, Pasalic, Lookman, Boga. Koopmeiners
Forwards
Zapata, Hojlund, Muriel.