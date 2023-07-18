'You betrayed us!' – Inter ultras send message to Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku amid Juventus transfer links

A group of Inter 'ultra' supporters have released a statement blasting Juventus-linked striker Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Curva Nord group – a collection of Inter ultras – have lashed out at the striker on Instagram following the news that he was negotiating a deal to join Serie A rivals Juventus. The striker, who is contracted to Chelsea after a season-long loan at Inter, is almost certain to move this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We will never see you again from now on Lukaku," said the ultras. "You have betrayed us all. We’ve always stood up for you in tough times, now you’re stabbing us in the back. You sell yourself to the highest bidder after kissing our badge as a cheap mercenary. Before you can be a champion you have to be a man and you're not one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku first joined Inter in 2019 from Manchester United for a club record £75 million ($98m) fee and enjoyed a stellar two seasons – so much so that Chelsea re-signed him in 2021. But the Belgian was then loaned back to San Siro for the 2022-23 campaign, having enjoyed a mixed time since that 2021 transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Juventus now seems the most likely destination for the 30-year-old as he seeks to reboot his career once more this summer. However, some Juve fans are not happy with the potential move.