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Inter are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as they look to refresh their defensive options. However, prising the Colombia international away from the Gunners in January will be tough after his valuation soared following a glittering debut campaign.

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Inter revive interest in Mosquera

Inter have reportedly set their sights on Mosquera as they plan to rejuvenate their central defensive department. According to Calciomercato, the Italian club are exploring a potential deal for the Colombia international, who has previously been linked with a switch to Giuseppe Meazza.

Despite their admiration, securing Mosquera's signature during the January transfer window will be a difficult task for Inter. The Premier League winner has seen his market value skyrocket since arriving in England. The same report claims that Arsenal now value the defender in the region of €40m, presenting a steep hurdle for any mid-season deal.

Struggling for minutes after Konsa arrival

Inter's renewed interest comes at a frustrating time for Mosquera. Following Arsenal's summer signing of England international Ezri Konsa, the defender has found regular playing time hard to come by this campaign.

Mosquera has made just five appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far this season. That tally consists of two outings in the Premier League, one in the Champions League, one in the EFL Cup, and one in the Community Shield. Highlighting his sudden drop down the pecking order, the centre-back has not featured in a single Premier League match since August.

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A rapid rise from Valencia

Inter's pursuit of Mosquera is nothing new. Both Inter and city rivals Milan were reportedly keen on signing the defender while he was still playing for Valencia, before Arsenal won the race for his signature in the summer of 2025.

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The Gunners paid a reported fee of around €15m to bring him to the club. That investment quickly paid off during a memorable 2025-26 season for Arsenal. Mosquera played an important role as the Gunners lifted the Premier League title and enjoyed a run to the Champions League final, explaining why his valuation has more than doubled in just over a year.

Summer 2027 move more realistic

For now, a move to Giuseppe Meazza remains a long-term concept for Inter's recruitment team. Pulling off a transfer for a €40m-rated player midway through the season is widely viewed as a major challenge.

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However, Inter's interest is expected to persist beyond the upcoming winter window. If Mosquera's minutes remain restricted behind Konsa, a switch to Inter could become a far more viable option when the summer transfer window opens in 2027.