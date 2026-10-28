Inter Milan player ratings vs Venezia: Carlos Augusto shines in fortuitous away victory

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Inter Milan maintained their pursuit of the Serie A summit with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Venezia at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. Despite a dominant statistical profile, the Nerazzurri relied on two late own goals to secure all three points in a tactically intriguing encounter.

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Inter Milan demonstrated their technical superiority at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, controlling 65% of the possession and completing 624 accurate passes at a 91% clip. However, Cristian Chivu’s side found the Venezia block remarkably resilient, failing to convert three big chances and seeing several efforts from Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco thwarted by a combination of desperate defending and wayward finishing. The tactical blueprint relied heavily on the progressive carrying of Carlos Augusto and the width provided by Dimarco, but the breakthrough remained elusive for much of the evening.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 79th minute through a moment of misfortune for the hosts, as Matías Moreno turned the ball into his own net. The result was put beyond doubt just three minutes later when Redouane Halhal became the second Venezia defender to score an own goal, this time following a persistent Inter corner routine. While the scoreline reflects a comfortable win, Inter’s wastefulness in front of goal - registering only two shots on target from 17 attempts - will give Chivu plenty to ponder despite the three points.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Ivan Provedel - 7/10

A relatively quiet evening for the shot-stopper in terms of high-volume work, but he remained focused to make four crucial saves, preserving a clean sheet against a Venezia side that produced a higher xG (1.49) than their zero-goal tally suggests. His distribution was reliable, contributing to Inter's high passing accuracy.

Yann Bisseck - 6/10

The young defender had a steady first half before being replaced by Manuel Akanji at the interval. He was largely untroubled but didn't offer the same progressive passing range as his counterparts. He played his part in a back three that limited the hosts' clear-cut opportunities during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

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Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

Bastoni was the defensive leader for the Nerazzurri, recording a team-high 11 defensive interventions, including four duels won. His ability to step out of the back three into midfield helped Inter maintain their high line and squeeze the play, ensuring Venezia were pinned back for long stretches.

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Carlos Augusto - 8/10

Deployed on the left of the back three, Augusto was arguably the most influential player on the pitch. He recorded a staggering 95 accurate passes from 103 attempts and created two big chances. He was also involved in the second goal sequence, with his header from a corner ultimately leading to Halhal's own goal.

Midfield

Andy Diouf - 6/10

Working the right flank, Diouf provided energy and tactical discipline. He attempted a shot from distance in the 77th minute that went off target but generally focused on maintaining the team's structure and recycling possession during Inter's long periods of dominance.

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Piotr Zielinski - 7/10

Zielinski was the creative fulcrum in the middle of the park, testing the goalkeeper with a sharp left-footed effort in the 24th minute. He was vital in Inter's build-up play, constantly finding pockets of space between the Venezia lines to keep the attack moving.

Aleksandar Stankovic - 6/10

The midfielder showed flashes of quality, including a well-struck right-footed effort in the 27th minute that was saved. He operated as the deepest midfielder, shielding the defence before being tactically substituted for Hakan Çalhanoglu at half-time.

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Petar Sucic - 5/10

A somewhat subdued performance from Sucic, who struggled to impose himself on the game before being replaced by Nicolò Barella at the break. He worked hard defensively but lacked the creative spark required to break down Venezia's low block.

Federico Dimarco - 7/10

As usual, Dimarco was a constant threat down the left wing. He had an early effort saved in the 13th minute and another blocked late on. His delivery from wide areas remained Inter's most consistent weapon, providing the tactical width needed to stretch the opposition.

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Attack

Marcus Thuram - 6/10

Thuram was incredibly active, leading the match with four total shots, but his finishing lacked its usual clinical edge. He saw two efforts blocked in the second half and missed a header from close range in the 75th minute. Despite the lack of goals, his movement was essential in creating the pressure that eventually forced the own goals.

Ange-Yoan Bonny - 5/10

A frustrating night for the forward, who missed a significant chance in the 35th minute when his left-footed shot from close range was saved. He struggled to find rhythm thereafter and was replaced by Pio Esposito in the 65th minute as Inter sought fresh impetus.

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Substitutes & Manager

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Brought on at half-time for Bisseck, Akanji brought veteran composure to the backline. His positioning was excellent, and he helped snuff out any potential Venezia counter-attacks during the second half.

Nicolò Barella - 7/10

Introduced at the break, Barella immediately injected urgency into the midfield. He had a shot blocked in the 67th minute and his relentless pressing helped Inter sustain their second-half siege.

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Hakan Çalhanoglu - 8/10

The Turkish international was a game-changer. Coming on at half-time, his set-piece delivery and vision were superior. He took the shot in the 79th minute that resulted in Moreno's own goal, proving to be the catalyst for the victory.

Pio Esposito - 6/10

Replaced Bonny for the final 25 minutes. He offered a physical presence in the box and kept the Venezia defenders occupied during the period where Inter finally found their breakthrough.

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Djed Spence - N/A

Came on in the 86th minute for Thuram to see out the game. Too little time to make a meaningful impact on the rating.

Cristian Chivu - 7/10

Inzaghi's triple substitution at half-time was a bold tactical move that ultimately paid dividends. Recognizing the lack of verticality in the first half, the introduction of Çalhanoglu and Barella shifted the momentum. While the goals were lucky, his team's constant pressure was the underlying cause.