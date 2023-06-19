Triple signing incoming?! Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas teases sensational arrival of ex-Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has teased a sensational possible triple signing on social media, which will surely include Lionel Messi.

MLS club owner teases major signings

Messi expected to be unveiled

Two ex-Barca stars could join him

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS club are set to unveil seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi as their new signing, but they've also been heavily linked with moves for the Argentine's former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Busquets and Alba have recently departed the Camp Nou, each with more than a decade's service to Barca between them. Both were involved in the legendary Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola, and would be serious coups for Miami – even after the marquee addition of Messi, who joins after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free.

Mas' tweet was accompanied by a picture of three pink Inter Miami shirts, as well as the words "coming soon" and the hashtag "no caption needed".

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The MLS club are embarking on a major recruitment drive this summer, so who knows which elite players they could attract from across the pond in the coming weeks.