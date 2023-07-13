Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami are preparing for his debut by building extra stands at the DRV PNK stadium.

The DRV PNK stadium holds only 18,000 fans

Inter Miami announced Messi signing last month

Messi's first game scheduled for July 21

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami's DRV PNK stadium only holds 18,000 people, and with Lionel Messi due to spend the next couple of seasons with the MLS side, Inter Miami have decided to expand their arena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club, rightly, believe they can fill their stadium every week once the Argentine great arrives, and are keen to maximise his presence by growing the capacity of the stadium. Messi is due to make his debut for the club on July 21.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The club will hope to get the extended stadium finished in time for Messi's arrival in MLS. Inter Miami's average attendance in 2022-23 is just shy of full capacity, so making it bigger makes perfect sense.