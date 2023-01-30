Inter ask Man Utd about Maguire loan deal ahead of January transfer deadline

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who remains club captain at Old Trafford, has reportedly been the subject of a loan enquiry from Inter.

Centre-half short on game time

Attracting interest from Milan

Has decision to make on future

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international centre-half has been struggling for game time of late, with the 29-year-old falling out of favour on the back of United’s disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail now reports that Serie A giants Inter have asked about the possibility of taking Maguire on loan before the January transfer window swings shut on Tuesday – with the Nerazzurri beginning to piece together plans that will see them bring in cover for Milan Skriniar, with the Slovakia international seemingly destined to link up with Paris Saint-Germain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Maguire is attracting interest, and finds himself behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the Old Trafford pecking order, he is said to be keen on waiting until the summer before making a decision on his future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Maguire, who is under contract until 2025 and remains the most expensive defender in world football following his £80 million ($99m) move to Manchester in 2019, has previously said of the situation he finds himself in at United: “I'm 29 and haven't really been in this position in my career before. I don't want to get used to it but it is part and parcel of football. I'm pushing, training well, and when chance comes, I need to take it.”