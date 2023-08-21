Inter director Beppe Marotta takes aim at 'huge disappointment' Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea striker's future remains a mystery

The Belgian striker left a bad taste in Beppe Marotta's mouth after declining a return to Inter and seemingly agreeing a deal with Juventus.

Marotta takes dig at Lukaku

Belgian won't return to Inter

Had agreement with Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Milan director Marotta expressed his disappointment at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who declined the chance to return to the club and reportedly agreed a deal with Juventus.

WHAT THEY SAID: Marotta spoke with Radio Serie A on Monday morning and talked about Inter's transfer plans.

“There are targets that you think you’d get, but in the end, it doesn’t happen,” he said in regards to the failed Lukaku transfer.

“I can only say that Lukaku left a huge disappointment. I don’t know where he’ll go now, there aren’t many options left, I don’t think he’ll be back in Italy, there are just 10 days remaining.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forward Joaquin Correa is set to leave San Siro, which has left Inter wanting offensive reinforcements for the upcoming season. Their targets Lazar Samardzic and Gianluca Scamacca both chose to sign for other Serie A teams, moving to Udinese and Atalanta, respectively.

Marotta hinted at an Alexis Sanchez return. “He [Correa] wants to play and we won’t ignore this. Piero Ausilio is working on it. Alexis Sanchez is a great champion, he sends messages to return and this is positive,” he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Having collected maximum points from their first two games, Inter will travel to newly-promoted Cagliari next Monday.