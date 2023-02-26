Lorenzo Insigne forced out with injury just 34 minutes into Toronto FC's season opener against D.C. United

Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne lasted less than a half before being forced out due to an injury suffered in his side's MLS season opener.

Insigne forced out early

Leaves with a limp after less than a half

Key piece of new-look Toronto FC

WHAT HAPPENED? Insigne was replaced by Ayo Akinola after just 34 minutes with TFC already down 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mateusz Klich. The Italian star had pulled up with limping moments prior.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Insigne, the highest-paid player in MLS, is obviously a key figure for Toronto FC, who made several offseason moves to help make a push back towards the league's elite. An Insigne injury would be a major concern for Bob Bradley's side, even with the presence of fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi on the other wing.

WHAT NEXT? TFC will now be forced to sweat when it comes to Insigne's availability as they look ahead to a visit to Atlanta United next weekend.