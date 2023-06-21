Injury updates on USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle given by Vlatko Andonovski as both make 2023 Women's World Cup roster

U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has given injury updates on Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle after both made his World Cup roster.

Lavelle and Rapinoe currently hit with injuries

But both on the 2023 Women's World Cup roster

Andonovski expects them back vs Wales on July 9

WHAT HAPPENED? Lavelle has not played since the April international window and OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey has said she fears the midfielder will not play again in the NWSL before the World Cup. Meanwhile, Rapinoe limped off in the Reign's win over the Kansas City Current in early June and has not yet returned.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Wednesday, following the announcement of the USWNT's 2023 Women's World Cup roster, Andonovski said: "The situation with Rose Lavelle right now is not something that we're worried about. We expect Rose to have minutes in our send off game and then we'll move on from there and manage the minutes accordingly."

On Rapinoe, the coach added: "She's progressing well from her injury and she's another one that is expected to have minutes in the send off game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT's final game before the World Cup comes on July 9, against Wales in San Jose, California. The World Cup then begins just 11 days later, with the U.S. set to play its first group game against Vietnam on July 22.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT's World Cup roster will join up on June 26, with most of its players still having another game in the NWSL to contend with before that.