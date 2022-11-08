Will injury nightmare dash Phillips’ World Cup dream? Man City & England midfielder delivers fitness update

Kalvin Phillips has delivered a fitness update ahead of England naming their World Cup squad, with the Manchester City star hoping to be involved.

WHAT HAPPENED? It appeared at one stage as though an injury nightmare would dash the international dreams of a hard-working midfielder as the countdown continues to FIFA’s flagship event in Qatar. Phillips underwent shoulder surgery in September and has not figured at club level since, but the 26-year-old is close to making a full recovery and may yet force his way into Gareth Southgate’s 26-man party heading to the Middle East.

WHAT THEY SAID: Phillips has told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The shoulder's perfectly fine now. I have gone through a seven-week process of recovering as fast as I possibly can for the World Cup. Everything is going great. I've obviously not done it for quite a long time now but I've kept my fitness up and I'd like to think I could play 90 minutes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether he feels ready to be involved with England, having starred for the Three Lions during their run to the final of Euro 2020, Phillips added: “[Following surgery] I spoke to Gareth and told him about my situation. I said I understood if he didn't select me but he reassured me that 'as long as you're fit enough and you prove you're progressing well, there's always a chance you will be called up'. I've done everything in my power to be as fit as possible and hopefully I will be involved.”

WHAT NEXT? Phillips is set to be involved in City’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, with an opportunity there for him to catch the eye in what will be just a fourth outing for the reigning Premier League champions following a £45 million ($52m) summer transfer from Leeds.