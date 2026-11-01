Injury crisis! Bayern Munich face major Der Klassiker fallout as Ismael Saibari leaves on crutches & Serge Gnabry suffers setback

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Bayern Munich’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund has come at a massive cost as the Bundesliga leaders contend with a growing injury list. The Bavarian giants saw multiple key players forced off during the high-stakes encounter, leaving their attacking options severely depleted for the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

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Saibari and Gnabry facing lengthy spells out

The immediate aftermath of the stalemate against Dortmund has been overshadowed by serious concerns regarding the fitness of Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry. Saibari, who was a constant threat throughout the match, was seen leaving the stadium on crutches following a painful collision. The Moroccan international appeared to twist his ankle during a frantic sequence in the box after BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel denied him from close range.

Gnabry’s situation is equally troubling for the coaching staff. The experienced winger was forced off just two minutes after Saibari’s exit, appearing to suffer a muscle-related setback that could keep him sidelined for several weeks. Sporting director Max Eberl did little to calm the nerves of the Bayern faithful when addressing the media shortly after the final whistle. "Both injuries are somewhat larger, without me being able to give the prognosis or the diagnosis right now, they will do that first, but it looks like both are larger," he said, as quoted by BILD.

Olise limp adds to Kompany's selection headache

The fitness concerns did not end with the primary substitutions, as Michael Olise was also spotted limping heavily as he made his way to the team bus. The French playmaker completed the match but appeared to be in significant discomfort once the adrenaline of the contest had worn off. Bayern are hopeful that his issue is less severe than those suffered by his teammates, though uncertainty remains high.

"With Olise, we currently think we feel that it's not that bad, but it's relatively difficult to say that even after such games, shortly afterwards with the adrenaline. But let's assume that it's not that bad," Eberl explained when asked about the former Crystal Palace man.

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Eberl admits situation is feeling heavy

With the medical room now at full capacity, there is a palpable sense of frustration within the Bayern camp. The club had hoped to use the Dortmund game as a springboard for a dominant run of form, but they must now pivot to damage control. The lack of attacking depth could force tactical shifts or the promotion of youth prospects to fill the gaps left by Saibari and Gnabry.

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Eberl admitted that the sheer volume of setbacks is becoming difficult to manage for the club’s hierarchy. "At the moment it feels a bit heavy, what is happening around us," the sporting director confessed.

Absentees piling up for Atletico Madrid clash

This latest wave of injuries comes at the worst possible time, with a crucial Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid looming on Tuesday. Bayern were already missing the services of Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala, two of their most creative outlets. The absence of Musiala has been particularly felt, and the prospect of facing Diego Simeone’s side without several first-choice attackers is a daunting one for the Bundesliga leaders.

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The crisis extends beyond the outfield players, as veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was also unavailable for the trip to Dortmund due to persistent foot problems. To make matters worse, head coach Vincent Kompany was not on the touchline for the Der Klassiker clash following a brief hospital stay. The accumulation of these absences has left the squad looking unusually thin as they enter the busiest period of the autumn campaign.