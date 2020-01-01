Injured Aguero to miss Manchester City's Champions League quarter final against Lyon

The Argentine has been sidelined since June with a knee problem and remains in Barcelona while his team-mates prepare to take on Lyon

will be without Sergio Aguero for Saturday's quarter final as the striker continues his recovery from injury.

Aguero underwent knee surgery in June after being taken off in City's 5-0 Premier League victory over .

His latest injury ruled the forward out of the club's final eight league fixtures as they secured second place behind , while he also missed August 7's 2-1 victory over that sent Pep Guardiola's men into the last eight.

While he is making progress in his rehabilitation, City will not be able to count on his services against as they look to progress in Europe's top club competition.

"He is still in ," Guardiola explained to reporters on Friday when asked about Aguero's availability against the French side. "I think he should come here and do a test. He is still in Barcelona making a recovery."

Physical problems restricted Aguero to just 18 starts over the course of the 2019-20 Premier League season, although he still managed to net 16 goals to finish second behind Raheem Sterling in the club's scoring charts.

Pep believes that, while Lyon will prove tough opposition, his charges are up to the task as they seek passage to what would be just the second Champions League semi-final appearance in City history.

"Anything can happen, it is a knockout game, but we are ready. The pressure will be there, but it will be for all the other teams. We are prepared," he added.

"[The format] is quite different. When you play first leg you have one eye on second leg, but when we play or we are used to it. There are no second chances - you are either in or out. The approach is very different.

"[Lyon] are a tough team with a lot of good players. We have to be focused on ourselves, be prepared and fight until the end to try to win."

City go into the tie in fine form, having won seven of their last eight matches in all competitions.

The winner of Friday's clash between Barcelona and awaits in the semi-final, with the other last-four clash to be disputed by already qualified and .