Iniesta hails former Clasico rival Modric as one of the best midfielders of all time

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has hailed his former Clasico adversary Luka Modric as one of the best midfielders of all time.

Iniesta recognises Modric's class

Points out the similarities and differences with him

Calls Madrid's midfield trident one of the best

WHAT HAPPENED? Iniesta faced Modric on several occasions during his time at Barca as they engaged in a number of memorable battles against arch-rivals Real Madrid. While the World Cup winner moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018, Modric is still going strong at 37 with the Blancos. Iniesta has now acknowledged the Croatian's brilliance and lauded him for continuing at the top level for so many years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are players with different profiles but at the same time similar in terms of position on the field, conception of the game, handling the ball… He is one of the best midfielders there is and will ever be. He is a reference for his team and it is not easy to spend so many years at a club like Madrid making a difference," Iniesta told AS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Spain international has also admitted that he considers Madrid's old midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Modric to be in the same class as the one he played in at Barca alongside Sergio Busquets and Xavi. "That Madrid trident is one of the best that has ever existed. They have won many titles and without a doubt he is one of the best, just like us. What I have enjoyed playing alongside Xavi and Busi I have not experienced again," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR MODRIC? Real Madrid will host Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and Modric will hope to shine once again for Los Blancos.