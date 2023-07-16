'I probably judged him' - Wayne Rooney reacts to Dele Alli's emotional interview as he calls on the media to give former England team-mate space

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he was probably too quick to judge Dele Alli after the Everton midfielder's emotional interview on The Overlap.

Dele sat down with Manchester United legend Gary Neville to discuss his mental health struggles in a moving episode that has prompted the whole football world to rally behind the 27-year-old. The Everton midfielder revealed that he recently spent six weeks in rehab for addiction and that he was molested as a child.

Speaking to The Times, D.C. United boss Rooney - who played alongside Dele for England - admitted he was among those to judge the 27-year-old for the decline in his performances in recent years.

"I think these days if any player is feeling [mental health stresses] or has problems, the support is out there for them,” Rooney said. “There is no reason for shame or to hide their issues, because all that support and help is there.

“It is always difficult to take that first step but once you do, you get the support – and that will happen with Dele. Now that he’s got everything off his chest I hope he can just play his football and get the support he needs.

“I watched his interview and it’s not nice to see [someone suffering like that]. It’s another example of how people are too quick to judge at times. You don’t know people as human beings. You don’t know what a person is going through. I had it as Derby with Jordon Ibe [who battled severe depression while Rooney was Derby manager].

“I’m pleased [Dele] has come out and said what he said and, even me, over the last year I probably judged him and thought he’s not playing well, what’s he doing, why’s he doing this to his career? I’d be the first to hold my hands up."

Rooney also called for the media to give Dele the space he needs to recover and rebuild his career. Dele is currently sidelined with an injury, but is set to speak to Everton boss Sean Dyche about his future after a loan spell at Besiktas in 2022-23.

"People now have a perspective of what he’s been going through and hopefully he now gets the right people around him to help him," Rooney added. "I hope he is given space by the media. We all know there’s a really good player in there. He’s at a really good club to help him and hopefully he’ll get through it."