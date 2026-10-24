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Moataz Elgammal

‘I’m very happy’ - Nicolas Jackson reacts as Aston Villa end Manchester City’s perfect start

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Nicolas Jackson was delighted after his brace fired Aston Villa to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday. The striker praised Unai Emery, his team-mates and the fans after a result that ended City’s perfect start to the Premier League season and handed Villa their first home league win of the campaign.

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Brace against the leaders

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Jackson reflected on his match-winning display. The striker scored both of Villa’s goals to end Enzo Maresca’s side’s run of seven straight league wins, and insisted that scoring is simply part of his job.

“It’s my work, so I’m very happy to do it every time,” Jackson said. “Hopefully I’m injury-free, and then I will continue working for the coach and the team. I’m very happy that we won, and that’s the most important for me.”


Thriving under Emery

Jackson has now scored six goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, and is thriving under Emery, who coached him at Villarreal. The striker, who was let go by Maresca at Chelsea before arriving as Ollie Watkins’ replacement, credits the manager and his team-mates for helping him settle quickly.

“I’m very happy, you know. Most importantly, I’m very happy with the manager, with the players in the team, and the fans,” Jackson explained. He added: “It’s not easy, but easier because of the coach and the players, of course. It’s an incredible dressing room, an incredible manager.”



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Villa Park strikes again

Villa Park remains a difficult venue for Manchester City, who have not won there in several seasons, and the victory was also Villa’s first home league win of the campaign. Jackson acknowledged the size of the challenge but stressed the importance of the three points.

“Incredible, difficult, you know, but we got the win, that was the most important. We know it’s a very strong team, they are the leaders, so we are very happy we got the win,” Jackson said. He concluded: “Thank God we got the first win at home in the league.”

What comes next?

Aston Villa will look to build on this momentum when they face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, followed by a Premier League clash against Fulham. Manchester City, who remain top on 21 points despite the defeat, now prepare for a double-header against Brighton, taking them on in the cup on Wednesday before meeting them again in the league on Saturday.

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi