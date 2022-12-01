'I hate losing' - Liverpool star Konate blasts France after surprise Tunisia loss

Ibrahima Konate was incredibly unhappy following France's 1-0 defeat to Tunisia, insisting his side must be better in the World Cup knockout stages.

Konate fuming after France defeat

Les Bleus lost to Tunisia

Liverpool defender critical of performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Didier Deschamps made a handful of changes to his France starting lineup for their final group stage contest against Tunisia, but the heavily rotated side couldn't get the job done and fell to a 1-0 defeat. While it meant nothing with France already into the last 16, Liverpool's Konate wasn't happy with the result.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to beIN Sports after the loss, he said: "I hate losing. There won’t be any favours this weekend, it’ll be a match and that’s it. I can’t say there were too many changes – if we’re here today, we can’t go with that excuse.

"We weren’t at the level required, we were too wasteful. We need to concentrate on the next game, come together and forget this little error. Whether that’s against Mexico, Argentina, or whoever, it’s going to be a difficult match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Konate played the full 90 minutes in the defeat in what was his second start of the tournament. He lost his place after matchday one, and could face a battle to get back into the XI for the last-16 tie against Poland if Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano are both fit and available.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus now know they will face Poland in the last 16 on December 4. And while the chances of another upset are incredibly slim, defeat to Tunisia serves as the perfect warning.