'I don't care' - Carlo Ancelotti gives blunt response on Marco Asensio's future at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti gave a blunt response when quizzed on Marco Asensio's uncertain contract situation at Real Madrid.

Asensio's current deal expires this summer

Linked with PL switch

Ancelotti not bothered about his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish forward opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Elche in La Liga on Wednesday, with Karim Benzema netting a brace and Luka Modric also getting on the scoresheet. However, Asensio is set to become a free agent when his contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires this summer. He is yet to reach an agreement with the club over an extension, but Ancelotti admits he is not concerned about the 27-year-old's future at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Madrid boss said after the Elche win: "He looks good to me, I don’t know if he will stay or not. He may or may not stay, I don’t know, I don’t care much. We have a very important challenge this season. The important thing is that he is contributing, like last year. Let him continue like this, and the club will make the most appropriate decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio has forced his way back into Ancelotti's plans to feature in every match in La Liga since the World Cup break. It has been reported that Madrid are prepared to offer the Spain international fresh terms, but he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? Asensio will hope to keep his place in the starting XI when Real Madrid face Osasuna next in La Liga on Saturday.