Huge controversy as Lionel Messi is called up by Argentina despite missing four Inter Miami games in a row due to injury

Lionel Messi has been named in the latest Argentina squad despite sitting out Inter Miami's last four games due to injury.

WHAT HAPPENED: Messi has been sidelined for Inter Miami in recent weeks after picking up an injury but has now been called up to the latest Argentina squad. The world champions return to action in World Cup qualifying with games against Paraguay and Peru, with manager Lionel Scaloni clearly hopeful he will be able to call upon his star man once again. Scaloni has also included a few surprise additions in his squad, including Messi's Miami team-mate Facundo Farias, Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and Milan's Marco Pellegrino.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The decision is unlikely to sit well with MLS and Inter Miami fans who have missed out on seeing Messi in recent games. The forward has now sat out five of Miami's last six games, including the 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire last time out. The Herons have struggled without their star man in action. Miami have won just one of the five games he's missed and the defeat to Chicago Fire has seen their play-off hopes fade.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter Miami boss Gerard Martino has refused to put a date on when Messi might return but said after his team's defeat to Chicago Fire he's close to a comeback

"I think he’s getting closer to playing again," he said. "As we said, we’ll evaluate him tomorrow and Friday to see if he’s in condition [to play]. The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form… we’ll see what’s most convenient ahead of the next game."

WHAT'S NEXT? Inter Miami are due to play FC Cincinnati next, although it remains to be seen if Messi will feature. The forward will then link up with his Argentina team-mates for the two World Cup qualifiers.