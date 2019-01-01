Hudson-Odoi makes Chelsea a better team, says Gudjohnsen
Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready for an important role at Chelsea as he makes look like a better team when he plays, former star Eidur Gudjohnsen says.
The 18-year-old winger has made 20 appearances for Maurizio Sarri's team, but started a Premier League game for the first time on Wednesday when the Blues beat Brighton 3-0.
But the academy graduate had grown frustrated with his lack of regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, leading to him handing in a transfer request to force a January move to Bayern Munich, who say they will return for him in the summer.
Already capped twice for England, Hudson-Odoi has recently been the subject of great praise from coach Sarri, team-mates Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud as well as the likes of Wayne Rooney, Peter Crouch and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
And ex-Chelse and Barcelona striker Gudjohnsen is the latest to join in, saying Hudson-Odoi's impact on the team shows he is ready to become a first-team regular.
“As a young player coming through, you have to take your chances and use the opportunities well," Gudjohnsen told Talksport.
"Every time he’s been given a chance, he’s shown that he’s got the qualities, tremendous quality.
“You do always feel that with Hudson-Odoi on the pitch, Chelsea look like a better team.
“He’s young, he's got time but he’s shown that he’s ready and we would love to see a talent like that on the pitch even more.”
Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League and level with Arsenal, who have a better goal difference and have played a game less.
The Blues are in action again on Monday when they host West Ham before turning attention to their Europa League campaign, facing Slavia Prague in the first-leg of their quarter-final tie.