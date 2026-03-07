Argentina will face Canada in their final game, as they look to avoid finishing the mini-tournament without a point.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Canada vs Argentina as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Canada vs Argentina kick-off time

Canada vs Argentina kicks off on 7 Mar at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Canada kicked off strong with a 4-1 win over Colombia, but just days later they were edged out 1–0 by the United States in a tight battle on 4 March. Argentina, meanwhile, are still searching for their first goal of the tournament after back-to-back losses to both the USWNT and Colombia.

Historically, Canada have had the upper hand in this matchup, though Argentina did spring a surprise last year, snatching a 1–0 victory in one of their 2025 friendlies.

Why Viens is the one to watch

Evelyne Viens has transformed from a reliable "super-sub" into the focal point of the Canadian national team’s new chapter post the Christine Sinclair-era. Currently in clinical form with AS Roma, Viens brings a blend of intelligent movement, spatial awareness, and two-footed finishing to the squad while acting as a bridge between veteran experience and the next generation.

Cometti: Argentina's anchor at the back

Aldana Cometti is the indispensable heartbeat of Argentina’s defence and arguably their most critical player in the upcoming clash. As the captain and a veteran with over 100 international caps, Cometti provides the tactical organisation and "battle-hardened" leadership required to withstand Canada’s high-pressure attack. Her importance was recently highlighted when NWSL side Bay FC acquired her just moments before the tournament began, citing her elite ability in tackles and interceptions. In this game, she will be tasked with neutralising Canada's in-form strikers, specifically Viens.

Team news & squads

