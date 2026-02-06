Tigres will be targeting a victory in order to keep up with the early pacesetters in the Liga XM as they play host to struggling Santos Laguna.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tigres vs Santos Laguna, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tigres vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Tigres and Santos Laguna will kick off on 7 Feb 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 20:00 EST.

Match Preview

Tigres have shown gradual improvement, remaining undefeated in their last two Liga MX matches with a draw followed by a win against Club Leon. Currently seventh in the standings, five points behind leaders Guadalajara Chivas and a win over Santos Laguna would help them stay competitive with the chasing pack.

Santos Laguna have endured a dismal start to the current campaign, remaining winless after four Liga MX matches with three defeats and one draw. The Torreon-based side sit 17th in the standings with just one point, and while a win over Tigres would help them climb the table, they face a tough challenge away at Estadio Universitario.

Injuries, key stats

Tigres UANL have no major reported injuries currently affecting the squad, but Andre-Pierre Gignac is suspended due to a recent red card and will miss the game.

Their visitors, Laguna, have been boosted by key striker Lucas Di Yorio, who is back in training after a recent absence and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo cleared following a recent scare.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Laguna, with a strong record of seven wins and two draws across those games.

Team news & squads

