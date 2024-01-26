2024 Riyadh Season Cup: How to watch and live stream Messi vs. Ronaldo

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Ballon d’Or winners and their teams face off in “The Last Dance.”

For decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football, with the pair’s rivalry as the two greatest talents of their generation unfolding across pitches in Europe and beyond, wowing fans across the globe with their superstar skills.

The debate over which could truly be called the GOAT - greatest of all time - remains the subject of intense debate still to this day, though with Messi guiding Argentina to an elusive World Cup triumph at Qatar 2022, the matter may finally be settled.

With both forwards into the twilight of their careers half the world away from each other, chances to see the pair square off one more time are at a premium - but fans look set to see them meet in the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup.

Both Messi and Ronaldo will lead their respective sides, MLS heavyweights Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, in a three-team friendly tournament, with the duo destined to take each other on again, alongside fellow SPL side Al Hilal.

But just how can you ensure you catch all the action from “The Last Dance”? Allow GOAL to take you through the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup, and tell you just how to watch and live stream Messi against Ronaldo for their final encounter.

How to watch the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup

In the United States and the United Kingdom, coverage of the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup will be shown on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and additionally outside of North America through DAZN.

Offering broad coverage of Major League Soccer, from pre-season through to the finals, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available at $14.99/£14.99 per month and $99.00/£99.00 per season in the US and UK respectively.

2024 Riyadh Season Cup fixtures

Date Fixture Broadcaster Monday, January 29 Inter Miami v Al Hilal MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Thursday, February 1 Al Nassr v Inter Miami MLS Season Pass on Apple TV Thursday, February 8 Al Hilal vs Al Nassr N/A

2024 Riyadh Season Cup FAQs

What is the Riyadh Season Cup?

The 2024 Riyadh Season Cup is a friendly football tournament, taking place midway through the ongoing 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season and ahead of the 2024 MLS regular season.

The competition is part of Riyadh Season, a sports and entertainment festival across the Saudi Arabian capital, sponsored by the state during the winter months, held to help boost tourism for the region.

The inaugural Riyadh Season Cup was meant to be held in 2022, but was delayed to 2023, with a single feature match between Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain - then boasting Lionel Messi amid their ranks - and a Riyadh All-Stars squad, led by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Saudi Arabia from Manchester United.

Who will take part in the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup?

The 2024 Riyadh Season Cup will be contested as a three-game round-robin event between three teams - Inter Miami, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

It marks the tournament bow for all three sides, though several players involved previously featured for the Riyadh All-Stars or Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

When did Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last face off?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last met in 2023, during the previous staging of the Riyadh Season Cup, when the pair’s Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All-Stars teams faced off.

The pair played out a thrilling nine-goal encounter, with PSG winning 5-4. Ronaldo scored a brace in defeat while Messi netted once for the visitors, in one of his first games since lifting the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

What other pre-season fixtures will Inter Miami play?

Inter Miami have a busy pre-season schedule, having already played games against El Salvador and FC Dallas ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia.

They fly to Eastern Asia afterwards for a clash with a Hong Kong League Team and then a match against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, before they round off their preparations back home with a game against Newell’s Old Boys in Fort Lauderdale.