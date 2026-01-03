Senegal will look to underline their status as Africa Cup of Nations contenders when they face Sudan in the knockout stage, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The Round of 16 clash between The Lions of Teranga and the Falcons of Jediane will take place at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier today.

On paper, the tie appears one-sided, but tournament football has a habit of rewarding resilience as much as reputation. Senegal finished top of Group D, unbeaten with two wins and a draw, showcasing both attacking punch and defensive organisation. It is for this reason that The Lions of Teranga are among the tournament favourites, especially given the talent they possess in their squad.

Players like Sadio Mané, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr, and Nicolas Jackson give Senegal avenues to score at any moment of the game. They conceded just once in the group phase, ranking among the more disciplined sides, and will surely look to get even stingier in the knockout stages.

Sudan, meanwhile, didn’t find passage to the knockouts as easily as their opponents, enduring a tough group campaign which included two defeats. Their journey to the Round of 16 has been defined by resilience amid extremely challenging conditions back home, where civil conflict has severely affected the country. Coach Kwesi Appiah and his squad view this match not just as a game of football but as a symbol of unity and hope for the Sudanese people enduring hardship

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Senegal vs Sudan as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 🇬🇧 UK 4seven 🇨🇦 Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada 🇦🇺 Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect 🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SABC 2, SA FM 🇦🇪 UAE beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia 🇮🇳 India No broadcast

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Senegal vs Sudan kick-off time

Today's game between Senegal and Sudan will kick off at 11 am ET and 4 pm GMT.

