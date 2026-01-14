AFCON reaches the semi-final stage with three-time champions Nigeria taking on 2025 hosts Morocco for a place in the showpiece's finale. Can the Super Eagles go one better after defeat in the 2023 final?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nigeria vs Morocco, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Nigeria vs Morocco kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Nigeria vs Morocco kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Nigeria are looking like the team to beat, winning all five games at the tournament, scoring 14 goals in the process. An impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarters, thanks to goals from Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams, was marred by a booking for skipper Wildred Ndidi, who now misses the semi-final after an accumulation of cards. Osimhen has four goals in the tournament, while both he and Adams also have two assists to their names. However, the Super Eagles will have to be at their brilliant best in attack to hurt the hosts.

Morocco has only conceded one goal at the tournament, keeping four clean sheets in five matches. Star winger Brahim Diaz, on the books of Real Madrid, is the tournament's top scorer with five goals. This will be the first meeting between these sides at an AFCON in 22 years.

Injury and team news

Nigerian skipper Wilfred Ndidi is suspended.

Girona midfield dynamo Azzedine Ounahi picked up an injury earlier in the tournament and will play no part here for Morocco.

Team news & squads

