Man City face a tricky FA Cup fifth-round trip to a Newcastle side galvanised by a big win over Manchester United.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Newcastle United vs Manchester City as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup St James' Park

Newcastle vs Man City will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

It's funny how quickly things can change in football. Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League on the 21st of February, but plenty of water has passed under the bridge since.

Getty Images

The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League round of 16, where they face a two-legged glamour tie with Barcelona, and produced two contrasting home performances. First, they lost 2-3 to Everton after an 83rd-minute Thierno Barry goal, and then mustered a spirited display to hand Michael Carrick his first defeat as Man United boss.

Getty Images

Newcastle played the entire second half of that game with 10 men after Jacob Ramsey's sending off, but substitute William Osula's stunning solo effort in the 90th minute bagged all three points, and snapping a three-game losing streak in the league at St James’ Park.

City's Wednesday went a little differently. Despite leading twice at home to Nottingham Forest, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw, which means they're now seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are long-term injury absentees for City.

Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar are all injured for the Magpies. Jacob Ramsey is suspended.

Anthony Gordon won and converted a penalty against Manchester United in Newcastle's Premier League win on Wednesday.

Antoine Semenyo already has seven goals in 12 City appearances.

City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions since consecutive defeats to Man United and Bodo Glimt.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

