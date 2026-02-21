The 2026 MLS season kicks off at GEODIS Park as Nashville SC hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nashville SC vs New England Revolution, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

Nashville vs New England will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 21:30 EST.

Match preview

The MLS season kicks off here with two teams at opposite ends of their developmental spectrums. Nashville is keen to build on its 2025 U.S. Open Cup trophy, while New England starts a fresh chapter with new coaching staff.

Nashville splashes out on Espinoza

Nashville used its open Designated Player (DP) slot to sign 30-year-old Argentine Cristian Espinoza. Alongside Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, this attacking trio will cause nightmares for defences around the MLS. Nashville notched a 2-0 win over Atlético Ottawa in the Concacaf Champions Cup so they're looking sharp.

@NashvilleSC

Revolution turns to Turner

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner, once of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, has returned. He might be a busy man against the dangerous counter-attacking system of Nashville. The Revs have signed head coach Marko Mitrović, a man known for his work with youth players. Former Valencia and Aston Villa midfield schemer Carles Gil will be pivotal to Revolution's possession-style game.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Callaghan Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Mitrovic

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

