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James Freemantle

How to watch today's Middlesbrough vs Millwall Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Middlesbrough vs Millwall
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Middlesbrough and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news

Middlesbrough and Millwall meet on Good Friday, aiming to finish the day in second position in the Championship table.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Middlesbrough vs Millwall as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKSky Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Middlesbrough vs Millwall kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough vs Millwall kicks off on 3 Apr 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Although these teams sit in second and fourth place, there is just a two-point gap between them. Boro have only two wins from their last eight games, leaving them nine points adrift of Coventry with seven matches to play. The hosts have seen the goals dry up too, netting only three times in their last five outings at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough v Preston North End - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images

A surprise 2-1 defeat to Blackburn was Millwall's only reverse in their last six fixtures. Although they're currently in fourth, this is their last fixture against a team currently sitting in the top 11.

Ipswich Town v Millwall - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

Boro's midfield duo, Aidan Morris and Riley McGree, had long-haul flights after representing the United States and Australia.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last seven matches on the road.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough vs Millwall lineups

MiddlesbroughHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestMIL
31
S. Brynn
29
A. Malanda
12
L. Ayling
6
D. Fry
8
R. McGree
18
A. Morris
3
M. Targett
16
A. Browne
2
C. Brittain
9
T. Conway
13
D. Strelec
13
A. Patterson
5
J. Cooper
6
C. Taylor
3
Z. Sturge
4
T. Crama
10
C. Neghli
8
B. Mitchell
11
F. Azeez
24
C. de Norre
9
M. Ivanovic
19
J. Coburn

4-3-1-2

MILAway team crest

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

MIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Neil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 5 matches

MIL

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Middlesbrough vs Millwall today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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