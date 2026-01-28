Goal.com
Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoGalatasaray
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Galatasaray Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news

Man City have work to do if they are to automatically reach the last 16 of the Champions League with a dangerous Galatasaray side coming to town. 

Here is where to find English language live streams of Manchester City vs Galatasaray, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Manchester City vs Galatasaray kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Etihad Stadium

Today's game between Manchester City and Galatasaray will kick off at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

City's superb run of 10 victories and three draws in 13 matches across all competitions seems like a long time ago. A loss to Man United in the league was followed by a shock 3-1 defeat at Bodo Glimt, a result which sees Pep Guardiola's side sitting 11th in the league phase table. They're outside the top eight on goal difference, level on eight teams on 13 points, meaning a win over Galatasaray and other results going their way will be required to avoid the stressful two-leg play-offs to reach the last 16.

Galatasaray hold a two-point lead over 25th and 26th-placed Napoli and Copenhagen, but could still be eliminated on the final day. It's going to be a tense night in Manchester.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-PRESSERGetty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

City will be without the injured John Stones, Nico Gonzalez, Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, Savinho, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. Rodri is suspended. 

Meanwhile, Galatasaray will be without Enes Buyuk, Wilfried Singo, Arda Unyay and Metehan Baltaci due to injury and suspension.

Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen has scored six goals in five Champions League games this term.

Galatasaray-vs-Atletico-Madrid-UEFA-Champions-League-2025-26-MD7Getty Images

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Galatasaray Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestGAL
25
G. Donnarumma
45
A. Khusanov
6
N. Ake
27
M. Nunes
33
N. O'Reilly
10
R. Cherki
4
T. Reijnders
20
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
11
J. Doku
9
Erling Haaland
1
U. Cakir
17
E. Elmali
7
R. Sallai
6
D. Sanchez
42
A. Bardakci
99
M. Lemina
11
Y. Akgun
53
B. Yilmaz
34
L. Torreira
10
L. Sane
45
V. Osimhen

4-2-3-1

GALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

0