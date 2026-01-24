Serie A giants Juventus host defending Scudetto winners Napoli in a Super Sunday clash in Turin.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Juventus vs Napoli, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Juventus vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Napoli kicks off on 25 Jan 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Juve are adrift of leaders Inter by 10 points, but they have been superb in recent weeks to claw back a deficit that was a lot larger, winning five of their last seven in the league.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli are six points off the title pace set by Inter and will need a good result here to stay in touch. They're unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions, although they've picked up a worrying habit of drawing games, with three of their last four league matches ending in stalemates. A 1-1 draw against Copenhagen in midweek, thanks to yet another Scott McTominay goal, leaves their Champions League round of 16 playoff hopes hanging in the balance going into the final matchday when they travel to Chelsea.

Getty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key facts

Daniele Rugani and Dusan Vlahovic are out for Juve, while Arkadiusz Milik is a doubt.

Napoli have a long and star-studded injury list with Amir Rrahmani, Billy Gilmour, David Neres, Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Politano all missing this crunch clash.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Juventus, although Juve haven't conceded a single goal against Napoli in the last two Serie A meetings in Turin.

Weston McKennie has scored in three of his last five matches for Juve.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings



