This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoIvory Coast
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoBurkina Faso
STREAM LIVE ON FUBOBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news

West African rivals Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso slug it out for a place in the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals.  

Ivory Coast, holders and three-time champions, relied on the Manchester United winger for their goals in a 1-0 win over Mozambique and a 1-1 draw against Cameroon. The Ivorians also showed their character in the final group game, clawing back an early 2-0 deficit to eventually beat Gabon 3-2. Istanbul Basaksehir left-back Christopher Operi got two assists in that game. 

Burkina Faso will likely field an English-flavoured attack with Brentford's Dango Ouattara and Sunderland's Bertrand Traore looking to cause danger on the flanks. 

Shakhtar Donetsk striker, 24-year-old Lassina Traore, could lead the line for the Burkinabe after scoring against Sudan. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Stade de Marrakech

Today's game between the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will kick off at 11:00 EST and 1600 GMT. 

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso Probable lineups

Ivory CoastHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBUR
1
Y. Fofana
17
G. Doue
7
O. Kossounou
3
G. Konan
21
E. N'Dicka
8
F. Kessie
18
I. Sangare
6
S. Fofana
15
Amad
26
Y. Diomande
9
V. Bayo
16
H. Koffi
25
S. Yago
26
A. Kouassi
14
I. Dayo
12
E. Tapsoba
18
I. Ouedraogo
6
M. Zougrana
20
G. Sangare
27
P. Kabore
7
D. Ouattara
10
B. Traore

4-3-3

BURAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Fae

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Traore

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CIV

Last 5 matches

BUR

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0