This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoLecce
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Inter vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter welcome Lecce to San Siro, looking to strengthen their position at the top end of the Serie A table, while the visitors arrive in Lombardy hoping to pull off an unlikely result in their battle for survival.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Lecce, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.   

USAParamount+
UKDAZN UK
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaBet365
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Inter vs Lecce kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Lecce will kick off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Match context

Cristian Chivu’s side continues to set the pace in the title race and come into this fixture in strong form. Inter have been dominant at home, combining defensive solidity with one of the most potent attacks in the league. In their last league match, Inter played out to a 2-2 draw with title rivals Napoli and currently lead the table by three points, with Milan their nearest chasers in what is proving to be a tight race to the finish.

Lautaro Martinez Amir Rrahmani Inter NapoliGetty Images

The Nerazzurri have scored freely in recent weeks, with Lautaro Martínez leading the line alongside Marcus Thuram, and their ability to control matches through midfield has made them a formidable opponent, particularly at the Meazza. They are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches and will be tough for Lecce to get past in the kind of form that they are on at the moment. Even when opponents sit deep, Chivu’s side usually find a way through, either via quick combinations in the final third or through set-piece situations. With depth across the squad, Inter are well equipped to rotate without losing intensity, a factor that has underpinned their consistency this season

FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-LECCEGetty Images

Lecce, by contrast, travel north in search of momentum after a difficult run of results. They have struggled for goals throughout the campaign and face one of the league’s toughest defensive units. While they have shown flashes of resilience, Lecce have often found it hard to sustain performances over 90 minutes, particularly against teams that dominate possession.

History also favours the hosts. Inter have regularly come out on top in recent meetings between the two sides, often by comfortable scorelines, and they will view this fixture as an opportunity to maintain momentum in the title race.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Lecce Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLEC
1
Y. Sommer
31
Y. Bisseck
15
F. Acerbi
95
A. Bastoni
30
C. Augusto
11
L. Henrique
8
P. Sucic
23
N. Barella
7
P. Zielinski
14
A. Bonny
94
F. Esposito
30
W. Falcone
25
A. Gallo
17
D. Veiga
44
Gabriel
5
J. Siebert
93
Y. Maleh
29
L. Coulibaly
77
M. Kaba
9
N. Stulic
50
S. Pierotti
23
R. Sottil

4-3-3

LECAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LEC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

INT

Last 5 matches

LEC

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

The head-to-head record between Inter and Lecce heavily favours the Nerazzurri. Across their Serie A meetings, Inter have won the vast majority of encounters, with Lecce claiming just a single victory and draws proving rare.

Recent history underlines that dominance. Inter have won each of the last several meetings, often by comfortable margins, including multiple clean-sheet victories and emphatic 4–0 scorelines. At San Siro in particular, Lecce have struggled to cope with Inter’s intensity, organisation and attacking quality.

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0