Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoJuventus
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Galatasaray and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news

Galatasaray and Juventus battle for a place in the Champions League round of 16 over two legs, starting here in Istanbul. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Galatasaray and Juventus, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Galatasaray vs Juventus kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Juventus kicks off on 17 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Galatasaray are back in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2014, while Juve have been eliminated in each of their last five knockout ties in this premier competition. This is arguably the standout tie of this round of 16 playoff stage.

Manchester City v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images

Gala's form in Europe isn't great, winless in four matches and with just three wins in 14 continental outings, but their domestic form has improved since a defeat to Manchester City, notching four consecutive wins in Turkish league and cup matches.

Since Luciano Spalletti's arrival, Juve have improved since an early-season wobble, but their away form remains a concern. During the league phase, they collected just five points from a possible 12 on the road. In Serie A, they lost 3-2 at Inter on the weekend and will be looking for a response.

FC Internazionale v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

Juventus old boy Mario Lemina is suspended for Gala, as is Metahan Baltaci, but Leroy Sane is back in training. 

Juve will be without injured strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Mauro Icardi has five goals in his last four outings for Galatasaray. 

Juve have failed to win any of their three away games against Galatasaray, and have lost five consecutive knockout ties since beating Atletico Madrid over two legs back in 2019.  

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray celebrates after scoringGetty Images

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Juventus Probable lineups

GalatasarayHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestJUV
1
U. Cakir
4
I. Jakobs
7
R. Sallai
42
A. Bardakci
6
D. Sanchez
8
Gabriel Sara
10
L. Sane
53
B. Yilmaz
20
I. Gundogan
34
L. Torreira
45
V. Osimhen
16
M. Di Gregorio
3
G. Bremer
6
L. Kelly
27
A. Cambiaso
15
P. Kalulu
22
W. McKennie
10
K. Yildiz
7
C. Conceicao
8
T. Koopmeiners
5
M. Locatelli
30
J. David

4-2-3-1

JUVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spalletti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

GAL

Last 4 matches

JUV

2

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

