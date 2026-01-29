Already guaranteed a knockout spot, Porto will be aiming for direct Round of 16 qualification with a victory over an eliminated Rangers side.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Porto vs Rangers, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Porto vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto and Rangers will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20h00 GMT.

Match preview

Porto are enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions, consisting of an impressive 10 victories and one draw, which came in their last Europa League game, against Plzen. A victory for the Portuguese giants will probably secure direct qualification, but anything else risks play-offs.

Their visitors, Rangers, have hit form, having won each of their last eight matches, including a win over Ludogorets in their last Europa League fixture. However, the Scottish powerhouse will be determined to end a disappointing European campaign with a victory over a much-fancied Porto side.

Getty Images

Injury news & key stats

Nehuen Perez and Luuk de Jong are the injury concerns in the Porto camp and Thiago Silva is not registered for the competition, but the good news is that the Dragons have no suspension worries.

While Rangers have a big injury list, which includes John Souttar, Derek Cornelius, Oliver Antman, Bailey Rice, Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami. Dujon Sterling is also doubtful due to an injury, but the British side have no suspension concerns.

Rangers hold the historical edge over Porto in the Head-to-Head record.

The Gers have recorded three wins, two draws, and one loss across their six meetings against the Dragons.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Rangers Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Farioli Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Roehl

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

