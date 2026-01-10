Two of Africa’s most storied football nations meet in a high-stakes quarter-final at the Africa Cup of Nations in Agadir, Morocco, today. Egypt, record seven-time AFCON champions, meet Ivory Coast, defending champions, in a titanic clash at the Stade Adrar.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Egypt vs Ivory Coast, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade Adrar

Today's game between Egypt and Ivory Coast will kick off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

Match context

The Pharaohs are the tournament’s most successful nation, having won the most titles, and they are on the hunt for what would be a record-extending eighth crown. However, their route to the last eight has been far from straightforward. Hossam Hassan’s charges were pushed to their limits in the Round of 16, needing extra time to overcome Benin in a tense encounter.

They eventually prevailed as 3-1 winners to book their spot in the quarter finals, with their star man, Mohamed Salah, scoring a late winner. The Liverpool man has been pivotal with 3 goals so far in AFCON, and will continue to shoulder much of the scoring duties alongside Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush. Coach Hassan has kept a resilient but sometimes unconvincing run going, with Egypt not considered top favourites by some, despite advancing to this stage.

In contrast, the Ivory Coast have looked more comfortable in the knockout rounds so far and will not be short of confidence after some solid performances. Emerse Fae’s side arrives as defending champions, determined to prove that their triumph two years ago on home soil was no one-off.

They cruised to a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso to reach the quarter-finals, with Manchester United’s Amad Diallo starring with a goal and assist. As reigning champions, the Elephants have shown strong attacking balance and overall control of games; however, this might not be easy to achieve against Egypt. Nevertheless, they are expected to dominate possession, using their powerful midfield to dictate tempo and stretch the pitch with the likes of Franck Kessié and Seko Fofana.

Team news & squads

For Egypt, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet remains a doubt, but has shown positive signs and could well be fit enough to take to the field. Mohamed El-Shenawy, the goalkeeper of Al Ahly and the Egyptian national team, is expected to be fit, despite rumours of an injury.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae has a clean bill of health and will be able to pick his best team for this important match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Egypt have the edge in head-to-head ties, winning more encounters than the Ivory Coast. Recent AFCON meetings have included tight contests, including a penalty shoot-out win for Egypt in 2021. Egypt last defended their own AFCON title in 2010; Ivory Coast are the first defending champs to reach this stage since then.

