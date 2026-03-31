Czechia and Denmark will do battle in Prague on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup 2026 tournament at stake.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Czechia vs Denmark as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Czechia vs Denmark with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Czechia vs Denmark for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Czechia vs Denmark kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round epet Arena

Czechia vs Denmark kicks off on 31 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The Czechs are aiming to book their place in their first World Cup since 2006, having failed to reach the last four editions of the tournament. Despite falling 2-0 down against Ireland, they roared back to win on penalties. They've now lost just two of their last 16 internationals. Miroslav Koubek’s side have conceded just four goals across their last seven home competitive internationals.

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Denmark arrives off the back of a stunning 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their midweek play-off fixture, but their away form isn't great, winning just two of their last ten on the road (D3, L5) whilst failing to score four times across that stint.

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Key stats

Patrik Schick struck from the spot in midweek for the Czech Republic, meaning that four of his last five international goals have now come on home soil.

Denmark’s Gustav Isaksen netted a brace in their last qualifying fixture, with four of his last five goals for club and country coming in the first half of matches.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Denmark today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: