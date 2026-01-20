FC Copenhagen and Napoli both have work to do if they want to secure a spot inside the top 24 of the Champions League group phase.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Copenhagen vs Napoli free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

FC Copenhagen vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Copenhagen vs Napoli kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s Napoli side is at risk of missing out on the top 24, which would mean a humiliating early exit. All seven of Napoli's points have come at Stadio Maradona, where they are undefeated across all competitions for more than a year, but results away from home are much less impressive, losing five UCL away matches on the bounce if you include last season. Another issue has been over-reliance on individuals, with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund their only scorers in the competition this term.

Last time out, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Elias Achouri and Andreas Cornelius were on the scoresheet for Copenhagen in a shock win at Villarreal - just their third in 23 Champions League away games.

Getty Images

Injuries & key facts

Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all out for Napoli in addition to goalkeeper Alex Meret and last term’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku. The latest names added to the treatment table are Matteo Politano and Amir Rrahmani.

The hosts’ latest sensation is 17-year-old Viktor Dadason, who has scored twice in this season’s UCL.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings