The 2026 SheBelieves Cup kicks off with a North vs South American clash between Canada and Colombia.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Canada vs Colombia, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Canada vs Colombia kick-off time

Canada vs Colombia will kick off on 1 Mar 2026 at 14:00 EST and at 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

This, the 11th edition of the tournament, features a round-robin format between Canada, Colombia, Argentina, and the host United States.

Canada relies on a mix of veterans and youngsters

Canada coach Casey Stoney has named a 24-player squad with the 2027 World Cup in mind, which includes a healthy mix of youth and experience. Attacker Cloé Lacasse returns after a long-term injury sustained in late 2024. Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming remains the fulcrum of the team, while young defender Brooklyn Courtnall could make a senior debut.

Getty Images

Colombia can ruffle some feathers

Colombia comes into this off the back of a strong showing at the 2025 Copa América Femenina, where they lost the final to Brazil on penalties. They're a highly technical team with quality individual players dotted around Europe. 21-year-oold Real Madrid striker Linda Caicedo is perhaps their biggest star, supported by Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez and Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos.

Getty Images

What to expect

Canada usually enjoys their H2H meetings with Colombia, hogging possession and dictating the tempo. However, Colombia's superstar attackers can pose a danger on the counterattack.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Canadian veterans Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky, and Jayde Riviere are out due to injury. Goalkeepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Lysianne Proulx are also unavailable.

Team news & squads

Canada vs Colombia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Stoney Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Marsiglia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match COL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Colombia 0 - 1 Canada 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

