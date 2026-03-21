After a mid-season slump, Brighton have sorted their act out and present a significant challenge to Liverpool in their quest for a top-four finish.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brighton vs Liverpool as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Brighton vs Liverpool for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Brighton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton vs Liverpool will kick off on 21 Mar 2026, at 08:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Brighton are back in the hunt for a top-half finish after a mid-season slump. The Seagulls only claimed two Premier League wins across December, January and February, but have now won three of their last four.

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Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrive on the South Coast buoyed by a 4-0 thrashing of Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, where they booked their place in the quarter-finals. In the league, however, the Reds are winless in two matches after defeat to Wolves and a 1-1 draw with Spurs. Trailing the top four by two points, they need a good result here, and they'll need to get out of a bad habit of conceding late in games. They've shipped a club-record eight goals in the 90th minute or later this season.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

After a run of just one win in 13 Premier League games from the start of December (D6 L6), Brighton have now won three of their last four.

Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt for Brighton with an ankle issue.

Alexander Isak and Conor Bradley are long-term absentees for Liverpool, while Joe Gomez is a major doubt, but Alisson and Federico Chiesa are expected to be fit.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: