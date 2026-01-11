How to watch and live stream today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid Supercopa de Espana game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

This article was originally written by Spanish and European football correspondent Andrés Roberto Flores Bocanegra for GOAL Spain

FC Barcelona faces Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure online connection when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played today at 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m GMT at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Match context

The Blaugrana advanced to the final after defeating Athletic Club de Bilbao 5-0 in the semi-final, with a brace from Raphina, along with goals from Ferran Torres, Fermín López and Roony Bardghji.

Getty Images

For their part, Los Blancos secured their place in the title match after defeating Atlético de Madrid 2-1 in the semi-finals, with goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other in the last three editions of the final, with two wins for the Blaugranas in 2023 (3-1) and 2025 (5-2), against one victory for the Blancos in 2024 (4-1).

Team and squad news

FC Barcelona news

The Culés reach their fourth consecutive Super Cup final with the mission of defending the crown they won last season. Even so, the club is already working on the transfer window, with the imminent signing of Joao Cancelo, who could be announced after the weekend.

Real Madrid news

Kylian Mbappé did not play in the semi-final against the Colchoneros, but the Merengues are hopeful and working hard with the Frenchman in the hope of having their striker available for the title decider, as he recovers from a knee sprain.

Los Blancos have played in every Super Cup final since 2022, with a couple of wins.

How they are approaching the match

Head-to-head record

Standings

Useful links