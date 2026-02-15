Arsenal aim to advance their quadruple pursuit when they welcome Wigan Athletic, who will seek to pull off a giant-killing upset.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Arsenal vs Wigan, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Arsenal vs Wigan kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Emirates Stadium

Arsenal and Wigan will kick off on 15 Feb 2026 at 16:30 GMT and 11:30 EST.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Arsenal's five-match unbeaten run across all competitions ended with a frustrating draw against Brentford in midweek, halting their streak of four consecutive victories prior to that result.

The Gunners will be confident heading into their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Wigan Athletic, aiming to progress and keep their quadruple hopes alive as Mikel Arteta's side remain in contention for the Carabao Cup final, Champions League, and Premier League title.

Wigan, on the other hand, extended their winless run to six matches with a home defeat to Reading in midweek, marking their fourth consecutive loss across all competitions.

The Latics, currently struggling in League One, will be hoping for a dramatic change in fortunes as Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow's side aim to cause a major FA Cup upset against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Arsenal are likely to be without several players, including William Saliba (illness, minor doubt), Martin Ødegaard (limped after post-Brentford), Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, Bukayo Saka (doubt), Max Dowman, and Leandro Trossard (doubt).

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic have a relatively clean bill of health, though James Carragher remains doubtful after a recent knock, and Harry McHugh is still behind in his rehabilitation.

Arsenal have overwhelmingly dominated the last 10 competitive meetings with Wigan, securing victories in eight of them.

While drawing one and losing just one (a home Premier League defeat).

This record underscores Arsenal's strong historical superiority over Wigan ahead of their upcoming match.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Wigan Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Arteta Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Whelan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

