With only three points separating AC Milan and Juventus, the 182nd Serie A meeting between these iconic Italian institutions could be decisive in the battle for second place.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of AC Milan vs Juventus as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Milan vs Juventus for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

AC Milan vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

AC Milan vs Juventus will kick off on 26 Apr 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

A 1-0 win for Milan over relegation-threatened Hellas Verona was a welcome return to form after consecutive defeats in which they didn't score. The Rossoneri's home form has been poor lately, losing their last two at San Siro, as many as they had lost in the 45 matches prior at their stadium.

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Juventus registered their third consecutive clean sheet victory last Sunday when they beat Bologna 2-0, increasing their lead over fifth-placed Roma to five points. Luciano Spalletti’s men have conceded just one goal across their last six Serie A matches, drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo and winning the other five. Juve have the opportunity to register four consecutive clean sheet league wins for the first time since 2023. However, they haven't achieved shutouts away against each of the other top-six sides this season.

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Key stats & injury news

Three of the last four Serie A H2Hs ended goalless.

Milan’s Christian Pulišić has won each of his last 12 goal-scoring matches for Rossoneri.

Milan appears to be at full strength here, whilst Juventus will evaluate Emil Holm and Mattia Perin closer to kick-off.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: