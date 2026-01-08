AC Milan host Genoa in round 19 of the 2025/26 Serie A season at the San Siro, with plenty at stake for both sides — but for very different reasons.

AC Milan vs Genoa kick-off time

Today's game between AC Milan and Genoa will kick-off at 2:45 pmET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Match context

While Milan focuses on sustaining momentum at the top of the table, Genoa arrives in Lombardy fighting for stability and valuable points as they look to distance themselves from danger. Milan are riding high, currently sitting second in the log table with 38 points from 17 matches and firmly in the mix for the title.

They’re on an impressive 16-match unbeaten run in the league, with 11 wins — a testament to their stability and balance this season. Consistency has been the hallmark of their campaign, particularly at San Siro, where they have combined attacking fluency with defensive discipline.

At home, Massimiliano Allegri’s side are strong, unbeaten in their most recent home league outings and scoring regularly - a nightmare for any travelling team.

Genoa, meanwhile, are struggling near the bottom of the table, slipping close to the dreaded relegation zone around 17th place with just 15 points from 18 games. Daniele De Rossi’s side are in a poor run of form, winless in several games and conceding goals regularly, something that has been their undoing.

However, away matches against elite opposition are often viewed as damage-limitation exercises, but they also provide the chance to steal unexpected points, and that’s what Genoa will be after.

A disciplined performance and tactical clarity will be crucial if the Rossoblù are to leave Milan with anything to show for their efforts.

Team news & squads

For Milan, Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku are unavailable, and Niclas Fullkrug isn’t fully match-fit.

Key attackers like Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic remain potent threats in the final third.

Genoa also lack depth due to injuries, including Jean Onana, who is away with his national team.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The historical record heavily favours AC Milan. The Rossoneri have dominated this fixture over the decades, particularly at San Siro, where Genoa have found victories hard to come by.

That said, Genoa have occasionally troubled Milan by frustrating them defensively and capitalising on isolated moments — a reminder that patience will be key for the home side.

